#2968: University Age

Transcript

[Cueball is standing behind a lectern on a stage. He has raised a finger in the air while addressing an unseen audience.]

Cueball: When I took the helm five years ago, our university was 213 years old – the second oldest in the state, just behind our 215 year old rival.

Cueball: Under my leadership, we've funded an intensive program to increase our age to 218, overtaking our rival by 3.

Cueball: Unfortunately, I have terrible news.

This only makes it more urgent that we adopt my roadmap for the next 10 years, which should put us solidly in the lead.

