#2968: University Age
Transcript
[Cueball is standing behind a lectern on a stage. He has raised a finger in the air while addressing an unseen audience.]
Cueball: When I took the helm five years ago, our university was 213 years old – the second oldest in the state, just behind our 215 year old rival.
Cueball: Under my leadership, we've funded an intensive program to increase our age to 218, overtaking our rival by 3.
Cueball: Unfortunately, I have terrible news.
(Sourced from explainxkcd.com)
Title text:This only makes it more urgent that we adopt my roadmap for the next 10 years, which should put us solidly in the lead.